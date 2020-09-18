KMRL employees to participate in Fit India Freedom Run

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The employees of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will participate in the Government of India’s Fit India Freedom Run. About 600 KMRL staff will participate in the two week-long event. The employees will be divided into four groups and they will participate in cycling, running and walking.The initiative is to encourage fitness and help all to get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety and diseases, duly understanding the importance of fitness in the pandemic time. The event, which will be launched on Friday, will end on October 2.

The employees will be participating in the Fit India Freedom Run at their own place/facility and at a convenient time. The event will be coordinated virtually through mobile applications. The company will be encouraging employees to actively participate in the event. The final day of Fit India Freedom Run will be held at the Muttom depot. The concluding day of the Fit India Freedom Run will be combined with social activity, including cleaning, tree planting and fun run on the Metro depot premises.