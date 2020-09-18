Mirror writing reflected in book of records

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Devi Nandana, a Class XI student at Jawahar Public School, Edava, mirror writing -- a nuanced art that is difficult to master -- is child’s play. The 16-year-old has entered the Indian Book of Records for writing 165 English letters in a minute through ‘Mirror Writing’, beating the national record of 140 letters.“I consistently practised mirror writing with a timer during the lockdown and considered attempting a record. Unfortunately, Guinness World Records didn’t have such a category; that’s how I came across the Indian Book of Records. The video was sent in June. I received the certificate and medal recently,” she said.

This bit of news was of no surprise to her elated family and friends as they’ve seen Devi at it ever since Class VI. “We had a class on mirror images and the teacher was talking about ‘ambulance’. I attempted writing the same and discovered that mirror writing came easy to me,” she said. Upon constant practice, she mastered the same. “A few of my school notes were written in this manner, as the teacher dictated. That’s how I acquired the skill and speed,” she said.Devi had sent an entry of a note with 169 letters. “The record, however, was for 165 letters as one word was incomplete.” She can also do mirror writing in Malayalam and Hindi.

Devi wishes to be a scientist in future. The Class X topper is also enthusiastic about art and music. Her father Ramesh Chandrababu, an employee in KSRTC, and mother Ambili Krishna, who works at Govt Homeo Dispensary, Bhoothakkulam, are her biggest support. “My teachers were surprised at the achievement as they were unaware of this skill,” quipped Devi.

Anupama P, Devi’s class teacher in Class X, termed her as an active student. “She’s academically brilliant and can grasp things quickly. Devi always shared a great rapport with teachers. She’s also interested in extracurricular activities and is determined to win. These qualities have worked in her favour,” said Anupama.