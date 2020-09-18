STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Smart City Mission works in West Kochi reviewed

Jafar held discussions with the contractors and directed them to mobilise adequate resources to complete the projects within the time limit.

Published: 18th September 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Smart Mission Ltd’s CEO Jafar Malik IAS, along with the CSML team and the project management consultant, visited the site in West Kochi on Thursday to review the progress of various projects under Smart City Mission in Kochi. He visited the Dutch Palace entry area, Chungam bridge, Vasco Square, and open air theatre and reviewed the status of works on smart roads and other works in West Kochi.

West Kochi, comprising Mattanchery and Fort Kochi, and Central Kochi, which includes Broadway and Marine Drive, are the two key areas identified to implement the 100 Smart City Mission projects mooted by the Centre.

Jafar held discussions with the contractors and directed them to mobilise adequate resources to complete the projects within the time limit.

He said the drains are to be connected to prevent waterlogging inside and near Dutch Palace area. The project will ensure the rehabilitation of vendors in the area, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smart City Kochi
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp