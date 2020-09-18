Smart City Mission works in West Kochi reviewed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Smart Mission Ltd’s CEO Jafar Malik IAS, along with the CSML team and the project management consultant, visited the site in West Kochi on Thursday to review the progress of various projects under Smart City Mission in Kochi. He visited the Dutch Palace entry area, Chungam bridge, Vasco Square, and open air theatre and reviewed the status of works on smart roads and other works in West Kochi.

West Kochi, comprising Mattanchery and Fort Kochi, and Central Kochi, which includes Broadway and Marine Drive, are the two key areas identified to implement the 100 Smart City Mission projects mooted by the Centre.

Jafar held discussions with the contractors and directed them to mobilise adequate resources to complete the projects within the time limit.

He said the drains are to be connected to prevent waterlogging inside and near Dutch Palace area. The project will ensure the rehabilitation of vendors in the area, he said.