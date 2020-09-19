STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
348 fresh Covid cases in Ernakulam, 221 more recover

Ernakulam district on Friday reported 348 new Covid cases.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:47 AM

With the government easing Covid curbs, fishermen gear up to resume their activities by repairing boats and fishing nets on Kuzhuppilly beach. Amid the relaxations, new Covid cases in the district bre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Friday reported 348 new Covid cases. Among the positive cases, 322 persons got infected through local transmission. As many as 26 persons arrived from foreign countries and other states.Multiple cases were reported from Edakochi, Edathala, Elamkunnapuzha, Karumaloor, Keezhmad, North Paravoor and Thrikkakara. There seems to be no respite for the rise in Covid-19 cases in the West Kochi regions. Fort Kochi and Mattancherry reported 29 and 21 new Covid cases, and 21 cases respectively.

As many as six healthcare workers tested positive in the district. Tripunithura (13), North Paravoor (8), Rayamangalam (15) were among the other regions which reported Covid cases.Meanwhile, 221 Covid patients recovered from the illness and got discharged. With this, a total of 3,410 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district. A total of 1,204 persons are undergoing Covid treatment at their homes. According to health officials, over two lakh Covid tests have been conducted in the district so far. As many as 97,272 samples were tested at government labs and 1,26,525 at private labs.

Police yet to trace Covid patient who fled FLTC
Kochi: A Covid-19 patient is giving police harrowing time after escaping from police custody while undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 First-line Treatment centre at Nedumbassery. A manhunt has been launched for the accused identified as Muthu, 19, of Kuttampuzha in Kothamangalam who gave the police a slip on Tuesday night. Search team led by Nedumbassery Circle Inspector P M Biju suspect the accused might have fled into the forests in Kothamangalam.

Muthu was admitted to the first line centre after he tested positive for Covid-19 while in custody in connection with a POCSO case registered at Kothamangalam police station. According to police, Muthu is a known offender and a few criminal cases were already pending against him. He is very familiar with the forests in Kothamangalam and could have escaped into the forests to avoid detection. As Muthu reached Kothamangalam in an autorickshaw after escaping from the treatment centre, police have directed the auto driver to go quarantine.

