Hotel & restaurant assn to recruit 1,500 delivery boys for upcoming food app

KOCHI: The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) will recruit at least 1,500 delivery boys in the district as part of its plans to launch a food delivery app by November-end. A digital empowerment centre (DEC) has also been established to assist in the development of the app besides equipping restaurant owners in the state with technical know-how of the facility.

“The details of the post will be made available on KHRA’s official website and social media pages. We are also planning to recruit 20 office staff by next week,” said Mohamed Mustafa, CEO, DEC (KHRA). According to him, the app will be launched on a pilot-basis in the district on November 30 before it is released across the state. The association is banking on its nominal delivery charge as the key feature of the app. “No additional amount will be charged from the customer apart from the 10 per cent delivery fee. All restaurants in the district will be listed in the app,” he said. Customers also have the option of directly collecting the food after placing their orders.

The food delivery app will also help restaurant owners obtain higher profits as they will be required to pay only 10 percent commission as opposed to the exorbitant rates levied by other food delivery platforms, said KHRA President Moideenkutty Haji. The app will also allow customers to navigate available accommodation at restaurants in a particular area.

“The mobile app aims to promote micro, small establishments, including tea stalls which are otherwise ignored by other delivery platforms. KHRA, which currently has 33,000 members across the state, hopes to scale up their membership to 1 lakh by bringing micro-enterprises under its ambit.

Boon for farmers

The agricultural department, under its Jeevani project, will soon associate with the KHRA app to boost supply and sale of organic raw materials between farmers and hoteliers. The move will also eliminate middlemen services, thereby ensuring better returns for both sides. “Through this initiative, hoteliers will receive good quality raw materials while ensuring we get better prices for our products,” said Abdul Salam, a 58 year old farmer from Kodur, Malappuram.