Knowing and treating BPH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India has one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing population of ageing men. While they are usually known to suffer from ailments like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, a huge threat imposed by a condition called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is largely unheard of. It is not ‘normal’ that any ageing male must accept and suffer prostate problems as a part and parcel of growing old.

This Prostate Health Awareness Month, let us take an opportunity to create awareness on men’s health.

BPH is an age-related enlargement of the prostate which creates an obstruction to the outflow path of urine, producing troublesome symptoms that leads to the increased daytime frequency of urination, getting up frequently from sleep at night to pass urine. Research data from India shows that almost 65 per cent of men aged 40 years and above suffer from these annoying symptoms.

According to Dr Datson George, Urologist, Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, “Most of these patients ‘normalise’ their symptoms as an inevitable consequence of ageing or attribute it solely to external factors like cold weather and drinking too much water through the day. They continue to suffer in silence and develop various strategies to cope with them until they markedly worsen, and complications develop.

The patients suffering from BPH are always on the look-out for washrooms wherever they go.”In addition, if untreated, other problems like recurrent urinary infections, the formation of stones and even failure of both kidneys can soon set in. By adopting of a healthy lifestyle and behaviours as well as cost-effective medications, the management of BPH is possible.