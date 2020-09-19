STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quit being a couch potato!

Covid-19 has really changed our lifestyle - mostly for the worse. Though staying home makes you responsible, if you are not careful, it may also make you unhealthy

Published: 19th September 2020

By Dr Anil Kumar
Express News Service

KOCHI:  After the Covid-19 outbreak, people are confined within their four walls of the house. Many gave up traditional shopping for online shopping. Dining out has become a memory. Meanwhile, the time spent on gaming and OTT platforms has increased. Work from home has become the new normal. Morning and evening walk, visit to the gym and daily workouts have become a thing of the past. 

 Covid-19 has effected a massive disruption in human life across the world. Even physical activities have been reduced as physical movement was restricted. Unfortunately, this sedentary lifestyle comes with deleterious health effects. People have been gaining weight and subsequently their sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels have increased. Even heart patients on follow up have gained between 2kg and 7 to 10 kg during the lockdown.

The author is a Senior
Consultant Cardiologist
at Aster Medcity, Kochi

Prolonged sitting is one of the most important dilemmas that comes with Covid-19. Besides, liquor consumption and multiple diets and experiments with food are also adversely affecting health. The human body uses less energy while sitting compared to standing and walking. Studies have shown that sitting for more than six hours a day causes premature death. Prolonged sitting is considered to be as bad as smoking by some scientists.

What are the remedies?
Daily workouts should be continued even during a pandemic to stay healthy and fit. Ideally, an individual should walk 10,000 steps or five kilometres a day. Climbing stairs instead of using a lift will be beneficial. Finishing phone calls and listening to music can also be done while exercising.    Taking a break of five minutes from work every one hour and stretching legs and walking around will help improve the blood circulation. An alarm can be set or sticky notes can be used to remind yourself about the importance of doing some physical activity every hour. 

Workstations can be modified to avoid sitting. For example, tall desks can be used for working. It will force us to work by standing, which in turn will help the body burn some energy. Walking while talking over the phone should be made a habit. Helping out with household chores will also help an individual to stay fit. Engaging in kitchen works and cleaning the house will not only help to stay healthy but also ensure the mental well being of an individual and strengthen family bonding.  However, considering the present situation, we should give attention to social distancing. 

