‘There is a world of hope beyond Covid’

K Paul Thomas, MD and CEO, ESAF Bank, said the Covid-19 crisis can be overcome quickly if its reality and good is accepted rather than the misery it produces.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:37 AM

K Paul Thomas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K Paul Thomas, MD and CEO, ESAF Bank, said the Covid-19 crisis can be overcome quickly if its reality and good is accepted rather than the misery it produces. He was speaking at the 22nd Leader Talk Session of the Kerala Management Association webinar.Although going digital was the plan with the ban on notes, it was during the Covid era that all financial transactions became digital and everyone learned more about them. 

“Development is possible only through the empowerment of society. There are 75 million micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in India. That is why whichever government comes, it takes the necessary steps for small entrepreneurs. Moreover, 30 to 35 per cent of employers in India are small enterprises,” he said. According to him, not only governments but also banks provide great support to small and medium enterprises. 

The majority of Indian banks go through such small and medium enterprises. Therefore, policies are needed to promote such enterprises, including local ones, Thomas said.The Covid situation has adversely affected 25 to 35 per cent of small and medium enterprises. But there is hope that all of this can come back. He said the current situation could be overcome with the help of people.

Kerala Management Association president Jibu Paul presided over the function. KMA senior vice president Madhav Chandran, Honorary Secretary Bibu Punnooran and former president S Rajmohan Nair spoke on the occasion.



