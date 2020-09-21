STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Erankulam registers highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

According to health officials, 25 of them are Thrissur natives and most of them work at a private jewellery shop in Ernakulam.

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike, of 537 new Covid cases. As many as  516 of them were infected through local transmission. The previous  highest number of cases was  reported on Thursday with 383 cases. The spike in the Covid cases has kept the district administration on tenterhooks and according to health officials, the cases are likely to increase further in the coming days.
As many as 32 persons staying at an apartment complex in Ayyapankavu tested positive.

According to health officials, 25 of them are Thrissur natives and most of them work at a private jewellery shop in Ernakulam. “The source of infection is unknown, we believe that they might have been infected from any customer who had visited the shop. Most of them are asymptomatic and are under home treatment as of now and the symptomatic patients have been shifted to CFLTCs,” said a health official.
Meanwhile, the rise in Covid cases among the migrant labourers continues in the district. Twenty-seven migrant labourers working at a private factory in Pambakuda, near Piravom, tested positive.In Ernakulam district, there are a total of 42 clusters of which 28 are major community clusters.

According to District Collector S Suhas, the increasing number of cases per day will pose a challenge to critical care to those who will need it the most and this will cause an increase in mortality too. “Sharp surge in the number of infected people may affect the efficiency of health systems. Further, we must bear in mind the fact that it will create an additional workload and stress on all categories of people involved in Covid prevention activities. Unfortunately, if that happens, the impact of the epidemic will be unprecedented,” S Suhas wrote on his FB page.

“Each person should do a self-assessment to see if they are fulfilling their social responsibility in preventing the spread of the disease. We must remember that we have to pay a heavy price for our carelessness and neglect,” added Suhas.

From the total number of cases reported, 21 persons came from other states. As many as 7 healthcare workers tested positive for the virus. There is no respite for spike in Covid cases in West Kochi region. Fort Kochi reported 37 cases. 

Multiple cases were reported from Kunnathunad, Kalamassery, Payipra, Rayamangalam, Vadakekkara, Varapuzha, Vengola, Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, and Mattanchery. Meanwhile, 289 Covid patients recovered from the illness and got discharged. With this, 3,823 are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

516 cases through local transmission 
As many as 516 contracted the infection through local transmission. The spike in the Covid cases has caught the district administration on tenterhooks

