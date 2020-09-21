Munambam harbour to be opened on September 21

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Munambam fishing harbour, which was closed down following the Covid-19 outbreak, will be reopened on Monday. The office of the Joint Director of Fisheries informed that the boats ending with odd numbers should go for fishing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in a week.

Those ending with even number should go fishing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. All the fishing boats should follow a token system and should procure a pass to go for fishing. Only up to 30 boats will be issued passes on a day.