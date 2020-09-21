STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Separated by Covid curbs, Kudumbashree members meet virtually 

The collector reminded the members about the need to be extra cautious during the coming months.

Published: 21st September 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

A Kudumbashree member displays the app (Photo| EPS/B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ammini Chechi, an active member of the Kudumbashree Ernakulam unit, couldn’t hide her joy when she saw District Collector S Suhas on her mobile screen. Just like her, Annamma, Khadeesumma and Vijayamma, and other members of various Kudumbashree units in Ernakulam, were also overwhelmed to meet their friends after a gap.

The pandemic had separated the members who used to meet in the ‘Ayalkkoottam’ (neighbourhood) meeting where they get to share their ideas and thoughts. ‘Ormappokkal’, the online meeting organised by Kudumbashree on Sunday in the absence of Ayalkkoottam helped the members meet again. 

A total of 12 members from Kavalangad panchayat who are aged above 70 years, met each other through Google meet. All of them were not able to meet up ever since the nationwide lockdown announced in March. The programme was also held at other Kudumabshree units in Chittattukara, Kavalangad, Ramamangalam and Amaballoor panchayats. There were 67 participants. 

The collector reminded the members about the need to be extra cautious during the coming months. Stressing the need for maintaining vigil and adhering to social distancing norms, Suhas also asked the members to approach the officers concerned in case of emergencies. Ormappookkal was executed with the help of Snehitha --the gender help desk of Kudumbashree.

