Smart City Mission to intensify flood mitigation drive

KOCHI: The Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) will intensify the drive to address waterlogging in the city. At a meeting held on Saturday at the CSML office here, T J Vinodh, MLA, called for an integrated effort to solve waterlogging, one of the grave issues in Kochi.

The MLA also stressed the need to complete the road renovation work and beautification of the median at the earliest. “The cross culvert constructed in front of the village office at Elamkulam will help solve waterlogging in the area to an extent,” he said.

The councillors from Ernakulam central business district (the area which is identified for the CSML projects), including Gracy Babu Jacob, Sudha Dileepkumar and Krishnakumar, along with CSML CEO Jafar Malik also attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of various projects which are being implemented by CSML. The work on Smart Roads is progressing and the renovation of Abraham Madamakkal Road will be completed in December. “The remaining Smart Roads will be completed in March 2021,” the meeting said.

A total of 40 roads will be remodelled under Smart Road projects. In the first phase, 21 of them are included out of which eight have already been completed. “We are trying to complete another 19 roads by March,” said Malik.

Meanwhile, Vinodh asked CSML to complete the Marine Drive walkway project by January 2021. The progress of the cancer block and implementation of e-health project at Ernakulam General Hospital was also evaluated at the meeting.