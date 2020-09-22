11th Kalasagar awards announced

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 11th Kalasagar awards for exemplary contribution in the field of traditional performing arts for the year have been announced. Kalasagar awards are given in honour of artists in the field of kathakali (vesham, music, chenda, maddalam and chutti) bharathanatyam, mohiniyattam, kuchipudi, ottanthullal, chakyarkoothu, koodiyattam, thayambaka and panchavadyam (thimila, maddalam, edakka, thalam and kombu).

The winners of this year’s awards in kathakali are: Kalamandalam Chambakara Vijayakumar (vesham/actor), Kalanilayam Rajeevan (pattu/music), Kalamandalam Balasundaran (chenda/percussion), Sadanam Devadas (maddalam/percussion), Kalanilayam Padmanabhan (chutti/makeup), and Kalamandalam Jishnu Prathap (chakyarkoothu). Margi Ramchakyar (koodiyattam), Vinitha Nedungadi (mohiniyattom), Kalamandalam Sarojini (bharathanatyam) and Porur Haridas (thayambaka) are the other awardees.

According to a relase, the folowing have been selected for the awards in panchavadyam: Vaikam Chandran Marar (thimila), Kalamandalam Nataraja Variyar (maddalam), Balusseri Krishnadas (edakka), and Mattanur Ajith Marar (thalam). Peramangalam Vijayan has been selected for the award in kombu.

The awards will be presented on October 14 at Kunnamkulam Badhani School Palace on the occasion of the 28th death anniversary of Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval, kathakali maestro and founder

of Kalasagar.