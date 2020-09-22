Cargo service between India and Maldives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of the Maldives Aishath Nahula jointly launched a direct cargo ferry service between India and the Maldives on Monday. During its maiden voyage, a vessel will sail from Thoothukudi to Kochi, from where it will proceed to Kulhudhuffushi port in North Maldives and then to Male port. The ferry service, being operated by the Shipping Corporation of India, will run twice a month and will provide a cost-effective, direct and alternative means of transport of goods between the two countries.