Dist Collector orders magisterial probe into blast at Illithode

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Collector S Suhas has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the blast at Illithode. The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) will conduct the inquiry as per Section 9 of the Explosives Act. Fort Kochi Sub Collector Harees Rasheed visited the spot. According to a preliminary inquiry report, the quarry owners had stocked explosives above the permissible limit.

The magazine, for keeping the explosives safe, is at Kanimangalam, which is three kilometres away from the blast site. The building was owned by one Benny of Puthen, Malayattoor. The report said the quarry is functioning as per a permit issued by the authorities concerned. Quarrying was suspended temporarily following a directive from the taluk office because of torrential rain. The district collector also sought a report from the police.