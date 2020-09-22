Go with the flow

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Having taken up hoop dancing at a time when it was virtually unknown in India, Eshna Kutty has grown to be the country’s best artist. Now a trainer, the 24-year-old talks about how hooping is a cathartic process for her



24-year-old Eshna Kutty (Instagram handle: @eshnakutty) is a multitasker unlike no other. She sings, strumming to ukulele, and taps her feet, all while swinging a hula hoop around her hips. This innate balance, enviable to say the least, is one Eshna has attained over years of practice. The Delhi-based Malayali is now India’s most popular hoop dancer, replete with an online ‘Hoop Flow Programme’ catering to beginners and intermediates, and ‘gyan’ aplenty on dance movement therapy.

Having completed her Bachelors in Psychology from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, Eshna underwent a year-long course in Dance Movement Therapy at Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai. Whilst hula-hooping and teaching was more of a hobby that gave her pocket money, it wasn’t until she completed her course and returned to Delhi, that she began doing the same, full-time.

“For the last five years I had been taking workshops but it wasn’t that popular. However, the trend is finally catching up -- tickets got sold out last year -- it has become like one of these new-gen toys that everyone wants to own. Coincidentally, even before the pandemic, I had switched my classes online,” says Eshna.

For Eshna, the hoop does more than spin around the waist. “I constantly posted practice videos on Instagram, which got recognition as most people didn’t know that you could do more with a hula hoop, such as hooping around your legs and arms. Also, because of my history with psychology and dance movement therapy, hooping was a cathartic process for me.

Drawing parallels between the same was enlightening. I didn’t treat it as a workout; it was a personal, mindful meditative process for me. And the more I spoke about it, the more people were interested. Then I took up teaching, due to the rising demand. Earlier my income was oriented on my performance at events. But I’ve always loved teaching - building awareness and spreading the artform wholeheartedly,” she explains.

Is hoop dancing for anyone? “The synchronisation is not a prerequisite. If I can do it, anyone can. Hoop dancing builds a lot of body awareness -- while you may require sync on the exterior, you need an inner rhythm to get into a constant flow and sustain the hoop,” says Eshna.

Hoop Flow Programme

“The programme (www.eshnakutty.com) was on my mind for the longest time but it was structured and designed along with a friend only after the pandemic broke out. We made a whole course curriculum, with notes and playlists. Additionally, I wanted to create an experience over the four-week class -- which connected people and made them feel like they belong. When the sessions end, we have a hoop flow tribe where they don’t lose touch. Currently, the tribe has over 200 people,” quips an excited Eshna. The programme also consists of other elements of dance and movement forms.

When asked about her USP, Eshna believes there isn’t a scope of comparison or standing apart in India yet. “It isn’t a dance form with 1,000 teachers, for now. My first advantage is that I started hoop dancing when it was fairly unknown in India, and popular abroad. Secondly, my knowledge in movement therapy and using hooping as a mindful tool is an almost unexplored concept. Third, I’ve reached a place where I’m as authentic in my capacity. More than messages that ask me if they can learn hoop dancing, I receive ones telling me that they want to look as happy as I do, and experience it. That’s a very precious thing to hear,” she adds.Getting the correct-sized hoop is imperative to learn hula-hooping or hoop dancing. Eshna also has a shop (www.thehoopflow.com) where you can purchase the right one.