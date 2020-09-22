STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Heavy rain lashes Ernakulam district

The district witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday with Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and Naval airport reporting 3.6cm rain and 1.54cm rainfall, respectively, from 8.30am to 5.30pm. 

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rainfall, floods, waterlogging

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday with Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and Naval airport reporting 3.6cm rain and 1.54cm rainfall, respectively, from 8.30am to 5.30pm. Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported in many parts of the district on Sunday. Ernakulam South railway station, CIAL and Aluva received more than 6cm of rainfall while Piravom reported 7.83cm of rainfall. Naval airport and Perumbavoor also recorded 5 centimetres of rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast  heavy rain in isolated areas of the district on Tuesday as well.

Collector visits houses damaged in rain
Kochi: District Collector S Suhas on Monday visited houses in Aluva-Edathala panchayat which suffered damage in the heavy rain and storm. The collector said the village officer has submitted a report and total damage incurred is being assessed. In Ward 3 and 17, two houses were fully damaged and five were partially damaged in the wind on Sunday. He said all relief measures will be taken after speaking to families who lost their houses.

More from Kochi
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam heavy rain
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp