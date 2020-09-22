Heavy rain lashes Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday with Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and Naval airport reporting 3.6cm rain and 1.54cm rainfall, respectively, from 8.30am to 5.30pm. Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported in many parts of the district on Sunday. Ernakulam South railway station, CIAL and Aluva received more than 6cm of rainfall while Piravom reported 7.83cm of rainfall. Naval airport and Perumbavoor also recorded 5 centimetres of rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in isolated areas of the district on Tuesday as well.

Collector visits houses damaged in rain

Kochi: District Collector S Suhas on Monday visited houses in Aluva-Edathala panchayat which suffered damage in the heavy rain and storm. The collector said the village officer has submitted a report and total damage incurred is being assessed. In Ward 3 and 17, two houses were fully damaged and five were partially damaged in the wind on Sunday. He said all relief measures will be taken after speaking to families who lost their houses.