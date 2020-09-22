STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

MVD goes hi-tech

With the induction of e-vehicles, wireless radiofrequency system and cameras with AI, the department aims to make roads safer

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department is all set for major changes in the coming days. The Safe Kerala Project launched by the department has rolled out a few projects, including e-vehicles for law enforcement duties and e-challans for payment of fines by traffic law offenders. The Safe Kerala Project was launched to expedite road safety in the state. The new measures are expected to ease the job of MVD officials. 

According to Shibu K Itty, assistant transport commissioner and nodal officer of Safe Kerala Project, the initiative will ensure safe roads and efficient road laws. “This will bring down accidents and fatalities. We could already bring down the number of violations.

After the Covid outbreak, we saw traffic offences increasing because private vehicles were taking over roads. Thanks to the Safe Kerala Project, we could reduce the road accidents by 40 per cent and fatalities by 14 per cent from January to August,” he said. He said various projects are in the pipeline under the Safe Kerala Project, which will be kicked off from this month.

E- vehicles for law enforcement
Under the e-mobility policy of the state government, about 65 electric vehicles have been procured by the MVD for law enforcement duties. The plan is to convert 80 per cent of its fleet to e-vehicles as part of the ‘Safe Kerala Project’. The procurement of the e-vehicles is being done by Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (ESSL), a department under the Ministry of Power, which will also install the electric charging stations at all offices. The e-vehicle will be equipped with a dedicated radio, cameras and radar speed sensors for effective enforcement activities. In the first phase, about 50 e-vehicles will be inducted into the department’s fleet by the end of September and the remaining in the coming months. “With this, MVD will become the first enforcement department in the country to shift to e-vehicles,” said Shibu.

Wireless radio frequency system
Communication systems will be introduced in the department soon. Initially, the wireless radio frequency systems will be implemented in Kochi which will get over 84 devices and by December, it will be made available in all other districts.

E-challans for payment of fines
Turning completely to a digital platform, especially in the wake of the pandemic, the department recently introduced e-challans to impose fines on traffic offenders. With the technology-based digital vehicle inspection, the MVD officials will be able to collect all the details of the vehicle owners in case of a violation through the Vahan and Sarathi software. “ More technology-based solutions will not only help in avoiding human intervention but also bring more transparency in the steps taken by the department,” said an official.

Cameras with AI 
Lack of proper surveillance cameras across the state has been a major impediment in checking on erring motorists. To nab offenders, the department will soon be installing cameras with Artificial Intelligence (AI). A camera installation survey is being conducted by the officials across the state wherein details on the installation of cameras have been sought by the enforcement officials in each district. “About 50 cameras with AI will be installed in each district. The list provided by the enforcement officials will be scrutinised by the technical committee of the department,” said the MVD official. Cameras will be integrated with the control rooms in each district as well as the central control room. The work will start from this month and is expected to be completed by Feb 2021.

More from Kochi
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp