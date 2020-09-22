MVD goes hi-tech

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department is all set for major changes in the coming days. The Safe Kerala Project launched by the department has rolled out a few projects, including e-vehicles for law enforcement duties and e-challans for payment of fines by traffic law offenders. The Safe Kerala Project was launched to expedite road safety in the state. The new measures are expected to ease the job of MVD officials.

According to Shibu K Itty, assistant transport commissioner and nodal officer of Safe Kerala Project, the initiative will ensure safe roads and efficient road laws. “This will bring down accidents and fatalities. We could already bring down the number of violations.

After the Covid outbreak, we saw traffic offences increasing because private vehicles were taking over roads. Thanks to the Safe Kerala Project, we could reduce the road accidents by 40 per cent and fatalities by 14 per cent from January to August,” he said. He said various projects are in the pipeline under the Safe Kerala Project, which will be kicked off from this month.

E- vehicles for law enforcement

Under the e-mobility policy of the state government, about 65 electric vehicles have been procured by the MVD for law enforcement duties. The plan is to convert 80 per cent of its fleet to e-vehicles as part of the ‘Safe Kerala Project’. The procurement of the e-vehicles is being done by Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (ESSL), a department under the Ministry of Power, which will also install the electric charging stations at all offices. The e-vehicle will be equipped with a dedicated radio, cameras and radar speed sensors for effective enforcement activities. In the first phase, about 50 e-vehicles will be inducted into the department’s fleet by the end of September and the remaining in the coming months. “With this, MVD will become the first enforcement department in the country to shift to e-vehicles,” said Shibu.

Wireless radio frequency system

Communication systems will be introduced in the department soon. Initially, the wireless radio frequency systems will be implemented in Kochi which will get over 84 devices and by December, it will be made available in all other districts.

E-challans for payment of fines

Turning completely to a digital platform, especially in the wake of the pandemic, the department recently introduced e-challans to impose fines on traffic offenders. With the technology-based digital vehicle inspection, the MVD officials will be able to collect all the details of the vehicle owners in case of a violation through the Vahan and Sarathi software. “ More technology-based solutions will not only help in avoiding human intervention but also bring more transparency in the steps taken by the department,” said an official.

Cameras with AI

Lack of proper surveillance cameras across the state has been a major impediment in checking on erring motorists. To nab offenders, the department will soon be installing cameras with Artificial Intelligence (AI). A camera installation survey is being conducted by the officials across the state wherein details on the installation of cameras have been sought by the enforcement officials in each district. “About 50 cameras with AI will be installed in each district. The list provided by the enforcement officials will be scrutinised by the technical committee of the department,” said the MVD official. Cameras will be integrated with the control rooms in each district as well as the central control room. The work will start from this month and is expected to be completed by Feb 2021.