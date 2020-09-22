Penta Menaka shut, cops of Palarivattom station in quarantine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More new Covid-19 cases have again put the city on high alert with authorities closing down Penta Menaka shopping mall, one of the busiest shopping centres in the city, and sending 27 police personnel of a city police station into quarantine.Personnel of Palarivattom police station in the city are being monitored closely after the Inspector of police and an assistant sub-inspector attached to the station tested positive for Covid. Police officials said the circle inspector tested positive in a test conducted on Sunday and subsequently a test was conducted on the ASI, whose result also came positive on Monday.

“The station has been sanitised thoroughly and entry of visitors restricted. People have been advised to use the online platform to lodge complaints. A complaint drop box has also been installed in front of the station. Additional police personnel from Armed Reserve camp have been deployed at the station to ensure smooth functioning of the station,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Kochi Corporation has decided to declare Penta Menaka shopping mall at Marine Drive as a containment zone and shut down the mall for the next seven days. Ernakulam North councillor Gracy Babu Jacob, under whose division the mall is situated, said the corporation decided to make Penta Menaka a containment zone because five fresh cases were reported from the mall in the last two days.

“Penta Menaka is one of the busiest malls in the city where people from across the state come for shopping. If we don’t take strict measures, there is a chance of massive spread. We will review the situation after seven days and an appropriate decision will be taken on opening the mall,” she added.

299 test +ve; 297 recover in district

Kochi: Ernakulam district on Monday reported 299 new Covid cases, of which, 290 patients got infected through local transmission. As many as 13 healthcare workers also contracted the disease on the day. Thirkkakara (18), Vengola (16), Fort Kochi (15), Mattancherry (15), and Elakkunnapuzha (14) regions reported high number of Covid cases. Multiple cases were also reported from regions including Edathala, Kalamassery, Thoppumpady, Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam. A police personnel at Palarivattom police station also got contracted the virus infection. Those who came in contact with the police personnel have been quarantined. Meanwhile, 297 recovered from the disease and got discharged. A total of 3,824 are currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district.