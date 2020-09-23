406 test Covid positive in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Adding to the worries of health department officials, 406 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Of them, 397 contracted the virus through local transmission and nine arrived from other states.

Tens of new cases were reported from Covid clusters on the day. Fifteen people tested positive from Aluva and 53 new cases were reported in West Kochi. Meanwhile, 17 migrant workers tested positive from Kavalangad.

Areas like Edappally, Kaloor, Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, Ramamangalam and Sreemoolanagaram reported multiple cases on the day. Eleven health workers, eight INHS officers, three fire force officers and a police officer tested positive for Covid in the day. As many as 250 people recovered from the pandemic on the day. Currently, 3,982 active patients are undergoing treatment in the district.