Lourdes Hosp & Cusat launch memory-cum-dementia clinic 

The Udbodh scheme is being operated under Ernakulam district collector S Suhas for dementia patients across the state.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lourdes Hospital in collaboration with the Udbodh, a joint venture of Ernakulam district administration and Cochin University of Science and Technology Centre for Neuroscience, launched a memory-cum dementia clinic for those in the state suffering from memory-related ailments.Director of Lourdes Hospital Fr Shaiju Augustine Thoppil handed over the memory clinic logo to Udbodh project director Dr Baby Chakrapani.

The Udbodh scheme is being operated under Ernakulam district collector S Suhas for dementia patients across the state. The memory clinic will extend the benefits of this scheme further, through Lourdes Institute of Behavioural Science and Lourde Neuroscience. It will provide screening and counselling for people having trouble with memory abilities and has treatment and home care plan and care groups for diagnosed dementia patients.

Those suffering from forgetfulness that affects daily work and life, indecisiveness, depression, anxiety, change in behaviour, lack of awareness of surroundings, misplacing daily objects and failing to recollect where they are, compulsively repeating actions, withdrawal from work and personal life and inability to stick to a routine can make use of the facility. Lourde psychology department head Dr Prajeesh P J and Dr Rinku Teresa Jose, and neurology department doctors Dr Sriram Prasad and Dr Amit Kumar will lead the functioning of the memory clinic. For more details, call the helpline number +91 9946712125 between 9am and 6pm.

