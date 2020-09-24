STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam records highest single-day spike, 624 test Covid positive

Of the total cases reported, 11  came from other states.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In more bad news to the district in the anti-Covid fight, 624 new cases — 613 through local transmission —  were recorded on Friday which was the highest single-day spike reported here so far.  According to the health officials, the number of Covid cases is likely to rise by 20 per cent in the district in the coming days. In another grim record, 17 healthcare workers tested positive for the virus. A total of over 300 health workers have been infected with the virus so far.

Of the total cases reported, 11  came from other states. The highest number of Covid cases was reported from West Kochi – Fort Kochi recorded 44 new cases and Mattanchery 28. Multiple cases were reported from Alangad, Chendamangalam, Choornikkara, Kalamassery, Marady, Mookannur, Rayamangalam, Nellikuzhy and Kottuvally. 

Health officials said 24 migrant labourers in the district have contracted the virus. As many as 40 employees of a private establishment at Edappally tested positive. “Initially the workers were asymptomatic and they used to turn up for work. Later they developed symptoms, but by then it was too late,” said a health official. Meanwhile, 254 Covid patients recovered and got discharged from hospitals and Covid First- Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC) on Wednesday.

