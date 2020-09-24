Stepfather held for sexual abuse of minor girl

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 43-year-old stepfather of a minor and mentally challenged girl was arrested by the Chengamanad police on Wednesday on charges of sexual abuse of the minor. Another accused, Krishnan – a neighbour of the victim – was arrested earlier. The two accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I in Aluva and remanded in judicial custody. According to the police, the accused persons abused the minor girl multiple times over the past two years. The incident came to light after a counselling session with the victim.