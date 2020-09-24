Toonz to sell Chacha Chaudhary merchandise

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The official merchandise of iconic Chacha Chaudhary, the popular Indian comic character, will be launched on the Planet Super Hero stores and on all leading online stores soon. Toonz, the exclusive merchandising and distribution licence holder of Chacha Chaudhary animated series, has entered into an agreement with the online merchandise platform to officially make available the items.

Toonz had championed the adaptation of Cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma’s legendary comic super hero into an animated series last year. The leading animation production company has already launched two seasons of the Chacha Chaudhary series on many OTT platforms.

Planet Superheroes (PSH) is among the top 10 e-commerce destinations for the pop culture and comic brands. Chacha Chaudhary is a 360-degree brand with more than 500 titles published and has sold more than 10 million books in five languages. It is the best selling digital comics on Amazon’s Kindle and Google Play platform. Chacha’s merchandise was released to the young and adultfans earlier this year.