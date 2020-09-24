Vypeen murder: Two more arrested, police on lookout for fourth accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Wednesday arrested two more youths in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old at Pallathamkulangara Beach Road near Kuzhuppilly in Vypeen on Tuesday morning. Jithoose, 19, of Palakkal Veettil at Edavanakkad and Sarath, 19, of Mullaparambu Veettil at Kuzhuppilly were nabbed by a special squad under Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik.

The police had arrested 19-year-old Ambadi, a native of Ayyampilly, within 15 hours of the murder. According to the officers, one more accused is yet to be arrested in the case.Pranav, son of Prasad, a native of Kallumadathil at Cherai, was beaten to death and his body was spotted by some fishermen around 4.30am on Tuesday, the police said. All accused were produced before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody.