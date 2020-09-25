STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
590 new Covid cases in Ernakulam district, 248 recover

There seems to be no respite from Covid spike in  Ernakulam district.

Published: 25th September 2020 06:33 AM

COVID testing, Odisha

For representational purpose. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There seems to be no respite from Covid spike in  Ernakulam district. On Thursday, 590 new Covid cases were reported in the district. Out of the total number of cases reported, 576 got infected through local transmission. 14 people came from foreign countries and other states.As many as seven healthcare workers and six police personnel in the district tested positive for the virus. According to the health department, 18 migrant labourers working in various sites in the district tested positive for Covid-19.

Highest Covid cases were reported from regions including Karumalloor (32), Elamkkunapuzha (25), Palluruthy (21), and Fort Kochi (19). Multiple Covid cases were reported from Ernakulam, Kadungalloor, North Paravoor, Payipra, Muvattupuzha, Njarackkal and Tripunithura. Meanwhile, 248 Covid patients recovered from the illness and got discharged from the hospitals. With this, a total of 4692 patients are under treatment for Covid in the district. Among these, 1944 Covid patients are undergoing treatment at their homes.

