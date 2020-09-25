CBI raids houses of KITCO former chief and officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Anti-Corruption Bureau of the CBI on Thursday raided the houses former top officials of public sector technical consultancy firm KITCO in Kochi and Kottayam. The search was conducted based on complaints regarding misappropriation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, design violation in construction of effluent treatment plant at Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) and payment of exorbitant amount as rent for the headquarters building. In a reported ‘Unauthorised’ CSR activities by Kitco in forest areas kick up a row published on October 30, 2018, TNIE had first reported the irregularities in KITCO.

A VACB probe had revealed that KITCO’s slack supervision led to cracks surfacing on Palarivattom Flyover within two years of its commissioning, following which a senior official was remanded.The CBI has registered an FIR for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct against the accused persons. As per the FIR, KITCO ex-MD Cyriac Davis misused his official position and handed over the implementation of CSR projects worth `53.23 lakh to Rajagiri Outreach without inviting tender in violation of the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission.

The project was to impart training to 30 tribal women in Kuttampuzha in apiculture and bamboo reed crafting. However, a preliminary probe revealed that Rajagiri Outreach was inexperienced in the field and government agencies like Vanasri and Van a Samrakshana Samithi were overlooked. Funds were misappropriated by producing fake and exorbitant bills for purchase of materials from a non-existent firm supposedly owned by Mathew George, an apiculture trainer.

The CBI found that Cyriac Davis had taken on rent the building owned by his friend K M Nazeer for KITCO’s headquarters at an exorbitant rate. Further, the rent agreement was amended, agreeing to pay the service tax thus causing an additional loss of `78.21 lakh to the exchequer. Another charge is regarding the award of contract for construction of an effluent treatment plant at CSEZ to Green Method Engineering. The project was worth `1.82 crore. Renjit Dominic, who was supervising the work, failed to ensure quality and allowed Green Methods to take up some additional works worth `81.81 lakh. CSEZ refused to pay and KITCO had to bear the expenses.

Express impact

On the hit list

Four CBI teams, coordinated by SP P Balachandran, searched the houses of KITCO ex-MD Cyriac Davis, ex-joint GM Renjit Dominic, ex-senior advisor Sunil George and the Rajagiri Outreach office in Ernakulam.

As per the FIR, the KITCO ex-MD misused his official position and handed over the implementation of CSR projects worth I53.23 lakh to Rajagiri Outreach without inviting tender.