Despite restrictions, heavy vehicles continue to ply on Pipeline Road

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Potholes taking over the roads is probably not a new thing to Kochiites. The Pipeline Road, part of Stadium Link Road, is one such stretch that is posing threat to life for drivers passing through one of the busiest roads in the city. Registered under the Kerala Water Authority, the road was built for the passage of four, three and two-wheeler vehicles only. But this stretch is now frequently used by heavy vehicles that pass by a board erected by KWA, stating that lorries are prohibited on the road.

Since the area in question is a residential one, many roadside godowns have spawled up on the roadside, according to Parivattom councillor Minimol V K, which is one factor that indirectly contributes to this situation. “We cannot restrict anyone from building structures. The lorries and heavy vehicles passing through Pipeline Road are to or from these godowns,” said Minimol.There are three underground pipelines carrying water from Aluva to the city limits.

The Kerala Water Authority has restricted movement of heavy vehicles on the roads that harbour these pipelines. According to department officials, the continuous pressure built on the road due to the heavy vehicles can cause serious damage to the road as well as the pipelines. But even after complaints were registered with the city police commissioner, no action was taken to ensure that lorries keep away from Pipeline road.

“A few years ago, we had erected an overhead barricade at the entrance to Pipeline Road, but it was vandalised by anti-social elements,” said Mohammed Shahin, executive engineer, KWA. “We have proposed another over head barricade and will install it soon”, he added. He also emphasised the need for strict traffic regulations in the area. “The executive engineers have already lodged complaints with the district collector and the city police commissioner. We hope the issue will be resolved soon,” he added.

