ICT Academy and Norka Roots to offer online tech courses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to create employment opportunities in India and abroad, ICT Academy of Kerala has launched innovative technology courses online in association with Norka Roots. The courses offered are in robotic process automation (RPA), full stack development, data science and analytics, cyber security, digital marketing, and extended reality (XR).

The admission to the courses will be through an entrance test. Candidates with graduation in any subject, students awaiting final semester results can apply for the courses. Malayalis residing abroad who have lost jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic can apply as well. Students who successfully complete the courses will be offered an internship at TCS ION. The entrance examination will be held on October 15. For details, contact 04712700811/12/13 or 8078102119.