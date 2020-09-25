Nettoor murder: 2 women played key role in helping accused gang

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the latest development in the case pertaining to the death of 19-year-old Fahad Hussain at INTUC Junction, Nettoor, on September 13 following a free-for-all, it has now emerged that a second woman had been involved in the incident. Anila Mathew hailing from Kozhikode has been taken into custody following further investigation into the case.

Anila was allegedly aware of the plot hatched by the gang and she provided assistance to the accused before and after the crime, according to the investigators. Sruthi, the other woman said to be involved in the case, is still at large. “Sruthi, her accomplice, ex-husband and the other accused who are on run after the incident, will soon be arrested. The others who are involved in the crime will also be nabbed soon,” said A Ananthalal, inspector in-charge, Panangad police station, who is heading the inquiry.

Anila, who is the girlfriend of Jomon arrested in the case, was staying in a flat along with Nithin, Jayson and Jomon, at Kalamassery. The trio have already been arrested in the case. “Her involvement in the crime was evident in the CCTV footage recovered from the flat. It was on her two-wheeler that Jomon had arrived at the INTUC junction along with another accused on the day of the clash.

The police recovered the knife with which

Fahad was stabbed and ganja from this vehicle. Besides, Jomon made calls from the mobile phone of Anila to Roshan Charly, who was arrested in the case, for talking the issue on behalf of Sruthi, the alleged ganja peddler. Anila helped the accused conceal the scooter and the knife, the key evidence, in the case, said a member of the probe team.

The series of events that culminated in the clash were set in motion when Sruthi, who is allegedly a known drug dealer, was released on bail on September 9. She had been arrested with 3.5kg of ganja on July 24. Her accomplice, an Idukki native with whom she is said to be having an affair, reached the Viyyur Central Prison where she had been lodged to pick her up. Upset with their affair,a gang led by her ex-husband reached the woman’s house looking for the Idukki native.

However, he managed to flee. Provoked, the gang damaged a car parked in front of the house and took away two mobile phones. Seeking revenge against the gang, the Idukki native sought the help of his friends in Kochi.The ex-husband’s gang was asked to come to the INTUC Junction under the guise of holding talks for handing over the mobile phones. When the gang arrived at the spot around 7.45 pm on Sunday, they came under attack from their rivals who were lying in wait. That was when Fahad accidentaly arrived at the spot on a motorcycle.

More arrests by special investigation team

Kochi: Two more persons were on Thursday taken into custody by the investigation team probing the death of Fahad Hassan, 19, following a mass brawl at Nettoor here on September 13. Athul A S, 29, of Appanethu Veettil, Panangad, and Anila Mathew, 25, ‘Cherukulam’, Kavilumpara, Kozhikode, were nabbed by the special team led by Inspector A Ananthalal. Officers said Athul had summoned Febin K R, 34, of Kumbalam, another accused arrested in the case, to INTUC Junction at Nettoor where the mass brawl had occurred.

As per his instructions, Pramod, another accused, had moved the weapons from Febin’s hideout. Athul also hid the car in which fellow accused Jeevan N J had arrived. Besides, he allegedly tried to destroy evidence. Anila allegedly provided assistance to the accused, besides concealing a two-wheeler belonging to one of the accused and the murder weapon.