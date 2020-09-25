Of pet crocodiles and punny flies

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Award winning children’s books author, A Khyrunnisa’s latest book, ‘The Crocodile Who Ate Butter Chicken for Breakfast and Other Stories’ has left readers in splits by taking them down the memory lane of their childhood. The newest release which is expected to be another best seller could not have come at a better time. With children confined to their homes owing to the pandemic restrictions, Khyrunnisa’s stories about Snubby the pet crocodile, Gobbler the turkey, Pouchy the Kangaroo, Nzou the elephant, Leo the leopard, Zero the zebra and Shumba the lioness are sure to provide an escape especially to young readers.

The titular story of Snubby, Arun’s secret pet, who loves butter chicken is particulary charming. Khyrunnisa’s love for puns is reflected in the names she bestows the characters while her allegorical story arcs convey lessons about life to children. For example, four flies in a story named Electry Fly, Simply Fly, Misty Fly and Classy Fly are determined to establish World Fly Day akin to Children’s Day and Teacher’s Day. Through her eclectic characters, Khyrunnisa has weaved hilarious narratives using her trademark repartee.

Her books, part of the Butterfingers series, have all been released by Shashi Tharoor, MP. On reading ‘The Crocodile Who Ate Butter Chicken for Breakfast and Other Stories’, Tharoor said, “Khyrunnisa’s oeuvre now has unique and lovely animal stories giving it the resonance of a Panchatantra for the contemporary world. The inventiveness and imaginative dexterity, the playfulness and joy, the puns and the fun – all trademark Khyrunnisa – are there.

Out of the ordinary world of rats, squirrels, hens, dogs, cats, frogs and even flies, an extraordinary but benign world is conjured up. Warmth, mischief and lurking dangers fill this world, but not evil or tragedy. Deftly hidden are thoughtful insights and pleasing observations, all couched in language guaranteed to keep you smiling all the way.” The collection of 20 stories is accompanied by Meenakshi Iyer’s illustrations.