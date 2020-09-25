STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Of pet crocodiles and punny flies

Children’s author Khyrunnisa’s latest book, ‘The Crocodile Who Ate Butter Chicken for Breakfast and Other Stories’ takes kids and adults alike on an adventure

Published: 25th September 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

A Khyrunnisa

A Khyrunnisa

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

KOCHI: Award winning children’s books author, A Khyrunnisa’s latest book, ‘The Crocodile Who Ate Butter Chicken for Breakfast and Other Stories’ has left readers in splits by taking them down the memory lane of their childhood. The newest release which is expected to be another best seller could not have come at a better time. With children confined to their homes owing to the pandemic restrictions, Khyrunnisa’s stories about Snubby the pet crocodile, Gobbler the turkey, Pouchy the Kangaroo, Nzou the elephant, Leo the leopard, Zero the zebra and Shumba the lioness are sure to provide an escape especially to young readers.

The titular story of Snubby, Arun’s secret pet, who loves butter chicken is particulary charming. Khyrunnisa’s love for puns is reflected in the names she bestows the characters while her allegorical story arcs convey lessons about life to children. For example, four flies in a story named Electry Fly, Simply Fly, Misty Fly and Classy Fly are determined to establish World Fly Day akin to Children’s Day and Teacher’s Day. Through her eclectic characters, Khyrunnisa has weaved hilarious narratives using her trademark repartee. 

Her books, part of the Butterfingers series, have all been released by Shashi Tharoor, MP. On reading ‘The Crocodile Who Ate Butter Chicken for Breakfast and Other Stories’, Tharoor said, “Khyrunnisa’s oeuvre now has unique and lovely animal stories giving it the resonance of a Panchatantra for the contemporary world. The inventiveness and imaginative dexterity, the playfulness and joy, the puns and the fun – all trademark Khyrunnisa – are there.

Out of the ordinary world of rats, squirrels, hens, dogs, cats, frogs and even flies, an extraordinary but benign world is conjured up. Warmth, mischief and lurking dangers fill this world, but not evil or tragedy. Deftly hidden are thoughtful insights and pleasing observations, all couched in language guaranteed to keep you smiling all the way.” The collection of 20 stories is accompanied by Meenakshi Iyer’s illustrations.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp