PT Usha Road to host cultural venue

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘In 2001, Thiruvananthapuram got Manaveeyam Veedhi, a 180-metre stretch, which would later become the venue for thousands of protests and cultural programmes. Now, Kochi is following suit with Cochin Smart Mission Limited’s (CSML) decision to convert the vacant space along the PT Usha road in the city into a dedicated space for cultural programmes. CSML decided to develop the area after considering the suggestions put forth by T J Vinod MLA at a recent meeting held in the city.

“That undeveloped plot in the heart of the city has immense potential. Since the CSML has already included a side of the road under its renovation project, it would be easier for us to develop the area,” said CSML CEO Jafar Malik. According to him, the project won’t face funding issue as it can be included under the CSML’s Parks and Open Spaces Project.

“We estimate to finish the work utilising Rs 15 lakh. The work entails landscaping and setting up basic facilities like seating. Funding won’t be a hindrance as we had earlier earmarked an amount to develop open spaces and parks. However, that never included any spot within the city so far,” he said.

Two designs considered

According to the CSML CEO, two designs are being considered. “The first one is a design which marks a space for shops and handicraft kiosks on one side of the stretch. People can hang out here and there will be an open stage to hold programmes and events,” said Malik.The next is a simpler one which excludes space for shops. This one will envisage the location just as a hangout spot with basic seating arrangement.

After deciding on the design, CSML will hold talks with stakeholders and at a later stage, with the public. “Since this is now in the initial stage, we are yet to finalise on many details. On a later stage, public opinion will be sought. Only then will the work start,” he said.

Manaveeyam Veedhi

This stretch extending from the statue of Vayalar Ramavarma on the Museum-Vellayambalam road to the Althara junction is one of the most significant roads in the capital. Besides having numerous artworks on display along the stretch, Manaveeyam Veedhi has also hosted performances like street plays and art exhibitions.