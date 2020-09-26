Muvattupuzha GH gets new oncology block

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A new oncology block will be set up at the Muvattupuzha general hospital. According to Eldhose Kunnapilly, MLA, the state government has given a go-ahead and the block will be completed within a year. “The new block will be a boon for cancer patients in the district, as many rely on Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, and the Ernakulam General Hospital at present. This will ease the pressure on the GH,” said Kunnapilly.

The proposal for the new block was made in the 2019 budget and was approved this month.

Cancer diagnosis, surgeries, radio therapy, chemo therapy, screening and palliative care facilities will be offered at the new block. Of the total amount sanctioned, 20 per cent (amounting to `1 crore) has been set aside to progress with the work. So far, `130 lakh has been utilised to complete the construction of the administrative building. For the construction of the Out Patient Block Annexe building, `1 crore has been allotted from the MLA’s Assets and Development Fund.