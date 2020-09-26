Nettoor-based criminal gangs arrested 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In two separate incidents, city police on Friday arrested two criminal gangs which were into robbery, drug trafficking and quotation.Police said a seven-member gang was nabbed for smashing side windowpanes of a car parked on the roadside in the city and robbing valuables from it. The incident occurred a few days back at a place under Panangad.

The arrested are Thareeq, 23, Afsal Abu, 22, Arun, 24, Muhammed Badusha, 22, Hafeez, 24, Muhammed Sahal, 24, and Akhil Das, 26. All of them belong to Nettoor. Police said the accused were wanted in connection with various drug peddling cases.

In the other incident, four persons were held for barging into the house of a woman and threatening to kill her husband. Police said the accused barged into the house carrying weapons and abused the woman. The arrested are Thareeq, 23, Muhammed Nabil, 23, Ajmal, 25 and Arjun, 24, all from Nettoor.