STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Nettoor-based criminal gangs arrested 

In two separate incidents, city police on Friday arrested two criminal gangs which were into robbery, drug trafficking and quotation.

Published: 26th September 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In two separate incidents, city police on Friday arrested two criminal gangs which were into robbery, drug trafficking and quotation.Police said a seven-member gang was nabbed for smashing side windowpanes of a car parked on the roadside in the city and robbing valuables from it. The incident occurred a few days back at a place under Panangad.

The arrested are Thareeq, 23, Afsal Abu, 22, Arun, 24, Muhammed Badusha, 22, Hafeez, 24, Muhammed Sahal, 24, and Akhil Das, 26. All of them belong to Nettoor. Police said the accused were wanted in connection with various drug peddling cases. 

In the other incident, four persons were held for barging into the house of a woman and threatening to kill her husband. Police said the accused barged into the house carrying weapons and abused the woman. The arrested are Thareeq, 23, Muhammed Nabil, 23, Ajmal, 25 and Arjun, 24, all from Nettoor.   

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp