Performance audit report comes as jolt to Kochi Corp

KOCHI: In a major embarrassment to the corporation, the performance audit report has sharply criticised the delay in the construction of a flat complex for the rehabilitation of Thuruthi colony residents. The report which follows a complaint from municipal councillors regarding the delay in the construction said the corporation is losing several crore in Central funds due to the delay in the preparation and implementation of the scheme.

The construction of flats under the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) had started in 2017. According to the initial proposal, a total of 755 families living in the colonies will benefit from the RAY project. The performance audit report said the civic authorities have committed a serious breach by allowing the contractor to withdraw the security deposit.

It remains a mystery as to how the same company which had failed to clear the pre-qualification stage in the first tender was selected through the re-tender and this finds a mention in the report. There has been external interference in the tendering of SITCO Associates. The re-tender was not advertised as required. The contract was extended for 12 months without the approval of the council, states the report.

“ The decision to allow the RAY contractor to withdraw the deposit was approved by the Finance and Tax Appeal committees, whose members also include LDF members. They didn’t raise any objection against it,” said Soumini Jain, Mayor.