‘Take a Break’ complexes to be ready by December

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Take a Break’, the ambitious initiative of the state government that aims to address the long-standing demand for good toilet complexes, on main thoroughfares will become a reality soon. As many as 2,365 community sanitary complexes are nearing completion across the state and would become operational by the end of this year.

According to a release issued by Suchitwa Mission, the nodal agency monitoring the implementation of the project, the new amenities will provide great relief for commuters and floating population. The complexes being planned across the state have been categorised into basic, standard and premium. The premium category will have many added features including a cafeteria, resting area, changing room, a breastfeeding area, napkin-vending-kiosk, and waste disposal.

As many as 1,882 toilet complexes are coming up in 941 grama ianchayats in the state, while the municipalities and corporations would get 435 and 48 complexs respectively.

