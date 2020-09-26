Tourism dept’s online competitions foster a green cause

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of World Tourism day 2020, the ecotourism wing of the Department of Tourism,Kerala, in association with ‘Sevanam’, the field training division of the Thenmala Ecotourism Promotion Society, is organising various online competitions.

The competitions include water colour painting for students upto Class VII, essay writing contest in Malayalam, English and Hindi for people between the ages of 17 and 26, quiz for students from Class VIII to XII and photography competition for all age groups. Entries can be mailed to sevanam.teps@gmail.com before September 27 between 9am to 9pm. The 25 minutes quiz competition will be conducted online through www.thenmalaecotourism.com. For more queries, contact 8547059770.