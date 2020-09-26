‘Trans’cendental effort

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Five years ago when Thrissur-based Manu Karthika came out as a transman, he had neither his family members nor other transmen to fall back on for emotional support. Despite completing his post-graduation, Manu was unable to find a suitable job. After facing many odds, he got a job in an IT company. Recollecting his experiences and his struggles in the transition, Manu came up with the idea of forming a transmen collective for uplifting and empowering transmen across the state. With this aim, Manu and other transmen have come up with Amigos, a transmen collective.

‘Amigos’ is derived from Spanish which means ‘friend’. This first-of-its-kind collective in the state has been set up under the umbrella of Queerythm, a community-based organisation working towards addressing the issues of the LGBTQ community. The logo of Amigos was officially released on the Facebook page of Queerythm.

More than a year has passed since Thanal, the first short stay home at Kunnukuzhy, was established in the state as part of the Social Justice Department’s ‘Mazhavillu’ project for the transgender community. “As per the data with the transgender cell, there are nearly 80 transmen who have been identified and own a unique gender identity card. However, many others are yet to reveal their gender identity and are bogged down by social stigma. The collective will not only increase their visibility but also support them to earn a livelihood, “ said Manu, president of Amigos.

The transmen collective will primarily support the education of transmen, provide legal aid for hormone replacement therapy and help them with employment opportunities so that they can live a better life. “We also aim to provide mental support to their families who often tend to disown them after their gender identity is revealed,” said Manu. He also added that they will no longer have to worry about doctors, psychiatrists or gynaecologists to understand their body changes, as members of the collective will guide them to the right specialist.

An executive body for Amigos has also been formed which includes transmen and non-binary persons. It comprises Manu, Shine Rahman, Sampath, Arjun Geetha and Krishna Vardhan among others.According to Prijith P K, president of Queerythm, transmen are invisible in comparison to transwomen. “Although we have been able to provide shelter and support to a few through care homes, many require a helping hand,” he said.This exclusive collective will help in identifying transmen and help them with education and employment needs whilst sustaining themselves during the pandemic.

IN A NUTSHELL

The logo of Amigos was officially released on the Facebook page of Queerythm. The organisation will primarily support the education of transmen, provide legal aid for hormone replacement therapy and help them with employment opportunities so that they

can live a better life