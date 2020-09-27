729 new Covid cases recorded in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid cases in Ernakulam district are rising steadily. The district on Saturday reported yet another highest single-day spike of Covid with 729 cases. Out of the total cases, 714 persons got infected through local transmission. As many as 11 health workers tested positive for Covid-19.“We had expected Covid-19 cases to rise among healthcare workers in September and as estimated the cases are going up. Over 300 staffers have already been affected due to Covid. At the same time, we should ensure that non-Covid patients are getting proper attention. This is a very bad timing for any non-Covid patient to get sick and end up at a hospital,” said a health official.

Among those infected, 15 persons came from other infected states. The highest number of Covid cases has been reported from the regions including Fort Kochi (42), Kadungalloor (32), Thrikkakara (30), Mattancherry (28) Rayamangalam (21), and Tripunithura (20). Multiple cases were reported from regions including Muvattupuzha, Kalamassery, Edathala, Choornikkara, Thirumaradi, Kothamangalam, Kizhakambalam, Chengamanad, and South Vazhakulam.

According to health officials, six migrant labourers have been infected with the virus. Meanwhile, 246 Covid patients recovered from the illness and got discharged. A total of 5515 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the district at various hospitals and CFLTCs.