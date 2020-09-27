STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Absence of a full-time secy an issue in Kochi Corp

An administrative crisis is bound to happen if a secretary is not posted immediately,” said Premakumar in a statement.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The corporation is caught in an administrative crisis in the absence of a secretary. It has led to unprecedented delay in clearing of files. According to Deputy Mayor K R Premakumar, the corporation office has been functioning without a full-time secretary for the past 14 months. “Many a time, the regional joint director and additional secretary had to take additional responsibility as the secretary’s post remained vacant. An administrative crisis is bound to happen if a secretary is not posted immediately,” said Premakumar in a statement.

As K P Vinayan, the regional joint director who is in charge of the corporation secretary, will be busy with the ensuing local body polls, the additional secretary is now tasked with more work. “The additional secretary who is given temporary responsibility is yet to get full-time responsibility, which has led to a situation wherein he is unable to sign important files,” said Premakumar.

