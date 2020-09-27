STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

This musician is struggling to make both ends meet amid pandemic

The pandemic-induced lockdown came down hard on Ismail C M, a 42-year-old musician and owner of a music school at Vaduthala, who is struggling to make both ends meet these days.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ismail C M

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic-induced lockdown came down hard on Ismail CM, a 42-year-old musician and owner of a music school at Vaduthala, who is struggling to make both ends meet these days. Forced to shut down his music school, Ismail was deprived of a regular income. Though he tried his luck at selling biriyani during the initial days of the lockdown, the meagre amount he made from it was insufficient to pay his house rent and meet the day-to-day expenses of the four-member family. 

Today, Ismail and family barely get through with the money they make selling homemade cutlets to friends.“We make `300 daily selling cutlets. But it isn’t enough to pay the rent of my house and the music school. Hence, we are forced to depend on the money offered by friends and my music students,” says Ismail. According to him, all this hardship could have been avoided had the government allowed music schools to function by adhering to Covid protocol. 

“Four to five students can be taught in batches in different time slots to prevent crowding. The instruments can also be sanitised before the turn of each student,” says Ismail. The decision of the government to allow gyms and yoga centres to reopen has not gone down well with art institution owners like Ismail, who feel they have been completely ignored. Ismail is planning to undertake a fast in front of his music school on Monday to get the government’s attention. “Since I’m a kidney donor, I have been advised to refrain from fasting. But I have no other option but to take this drastic step to get my voice heard,” he says. Alex P, a guitarist at Ismail’s music school, is another artist whose life has been adversely affected by the pandemic. A father of three, Alex now works at a catering centre. 

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown musician
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp