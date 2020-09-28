STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amendments in FCRA will severely affect charitable organisations: Ex-Union Minister K V Thomas

Former Union minister K V Thomas has said that the amendments made in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) will severely affect the charitable organisations in the country.

Published: 28th September 2020 02:58 AM

K V Thomas (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Union minister K V Thomas has said that the amendments made in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) will severely affect the charitable organisations in the country.“There are a number of organisations, especially Christian organisations, that are engaged in commendable social service. One among these is Caritas India, which has been an active presence in relief activities since the tsunami of 2004, especially in rural areas,” he said. 

One of the controversial amendments made by the Centre, which Thomas pointed out was the restriction regarding the acceptance of foreign donations by charitable organisations, which is only permitted at the New Delhi branch of the State Bank of India. “This is an inconvenience for organisations working in various parts of the country. The status quo of opening accounts at any branch of public sector banks should continue,” he said. He  said reducing travel expenses of prominent figures who oversee the projects of social service organisations by 20 per cent will result in a loss of their services. “Grave injustice is being meted out to charitable organisations by denying them the facility to accept foreign financial assistance,” he added. He also said the PM Cares fund was raising eyebrows among the public.

  Jayakrishnan K
    nefarious activities will come down.
    1 day ago
