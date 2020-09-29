STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cochin shipyard ramps up workforce at site to make up for lost time

70 per cent of the work at ISRF, which is coming up at a 40-acre plot leased from the Cochin Port at Willingdon Island, is complete.

Published: 29th September 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Madhu S Nair, chairman and MD of Cochin Shipayard Limited

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is adding more workers at the site of its two key projects in Kochi — the Rs 970 crore international ship repair facility (ISRF) and Rs 1,730 crore new dry dock — in a move to bring the pace of the work to pre-Covid-19 days and make up for the lost time.“Both the projects at this stage are highly labour intensive. On ground, we had more than 600 people working on each of the two projects. Last month it was less than 200. We are now pulling it back to 350-400 levels,” Madhu S Nair, chairman and managing director of CSL, told TNIE.

He said the seven-day quarantine rule has also helped to increase the number of workers at the sites.  “Earlier, the contractors had to incur a lot of money to bring back workers in special buses, and then keeping them under 14-day quarantine and then testing etc, before allowing them to join duty. This has come down now,” Nair said. Still, due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, migrant workers are not comfortable coming back to Kerala, he said.

Though 70 per cent of the work at ISRF, which is coming up at a 40-acre plot leased from the Cochin Port at Willingdon Island, is complete, the project is delayed by a year. The project will be commissioned only in December 2021 as against the earlier planned December 2020 launch. The shortage of workers at the site following the Covid-19 lockdown is just one of the reasons for the project delay.

There are other issues that played havoc on the state-owned shipyard’s plans. For instance, a German firm with which CSL had placed an order for equipment had fallen into financial distress. The civil contractor, which is building the project in Kochi, also ran into financial troubles. “We have pulled back everything now, and the German equipment is in transit,” said Nair. Thankfully, the contractors had completed all the marine works prior to Covid-19. “Only the land side work is left, which is under our control,” he said.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cochin Shipyard
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A flooded village in Nagaon district (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
AP Floods: River Krishna in spate, Central Water Commission advises ‘maximum’ caution
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp