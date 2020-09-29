Collector requests Ayyampuzha residents to avoid middlemen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Global City (GIFT) project expected to come up at Ayyampuzha near Aluva-Kalady, District Collector S Suhas has requested residents to avoid middlemen while negotiating on land acquisition.“For the acquired land, owners will be paid compensation as per the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. There is no need for landowners to seek the help of middlemen. The public should approach the government machinery,” he said.

He also said a meeting of people’s representatives, officials from revenue, industry and commerce departments will be convened soon. “The residents of Ayyampuzha are not completely aware of the project. With the help of people’s representatives, we will try to provide more information. They will also be given an insight into the job opportunities the project would generate,” he said.