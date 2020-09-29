During lockdown, plastic makes a comeback

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After a prolonged fight to reduce the use of plastic, Kochi Corporation finally banned plastic in September 2019. While a previous order prohibited the use of plastic bags of less than 50 microns in thickness, the latest put a blanket ban on all plastic bags within the limit of the corporation. What followed was a slow but silent transition to recyclable and sustainable materials.

However, despite such victories, Covid-19 has resurrected the use of plastic and how! While the rise of disposable gloves, single-use plastic PPE kits, masks and protective goggles were anticipated, supermarkets, vendors and restaurants in the city have returned to plastic bags, straws and non-biodegradable food packaging. Ramees Rahman, a researcher at the Department of Applied Economics at Cusat, who is in the forefront of several environment initiatives at the university, said the blanket ban imposed to restrict environment hazards has gone off track.

“While several vendors cite older stock, the use of plastic has become rampant over the past few months. Juice vendors at Edapally have been using plastic straws for some time. Similarly, food delivery packages now include plastic forks and spoons, which wasn’t the case right after the ban. Moreover, a shopping mall has been employing the use of plastic gloves, which will only fuel more plastic waste. The latter isn’t required if the mall is sanitised efficiently at regular intervals,” he said.

Ramees highlighted that while he raised a complaint to authorities concerned, it was in vain. “The effective waste collection has also gone for a toss. Piles of garbage are lying accumulated in Pathadipalam and Kalamassery,” he added.

Slack enforcement

Is the lackadaisical approach of authorities the reason? “Primarily, enforcement activities and raids have become fewer after the pandemic. Several restaurateurs and vendors may justify using disposables citing hygiene concerns,” said P H Shine, district coordinator, Suchitwa Mission. While such a narrative hasn’t been discussed, corporation health workers, who are in charge of such enforcement activities, have shifted gears to the current pandemic, said V P Chandran, member of the Health Standing Committee.

“Health inspectors have diverted their attention to Covid-related activities and as a result, vendors and supermarkets have flouted the ban and returned to using what has always been widely and cheaply manufactured ­— plastic. In the long term, it is difficult to foresee the usage of plastic and waste disposal practices due to Covid. Everyone is aware of the ban. We have to reinforce measures in place. On this issue have decided to conduct a meeting and take strict action on violators,” he said.

Non-availability of reusables

Azees Moosa, district president, Kerala Hotel & Restaurant Association, said the principal reason for plastic returning to the market was the non-availability of good-quality reusables. “Several such environment-friendly and sustainable products arrived from the neighbouring states. This diminished during the lockdown. As a result, despite being aware of the ban, we have no choice but to opt for plastic, which is easily available,” he said.

Waste collection calendar

Ernakulam will soon get a waste collection calendar which will ensure the collection of plastic materials, bags and footwear during specific months. Constituted by the Green Kerala Mission, a training programme has been launched under the aegis of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration for members of Haritha Kerala Mission, Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala Company and Kudumbashree. While the programme is launched in Chottanikkara panchayat initially, it will be extended to all local self-government bodies in Ernakulam by October 9. According to the calendar, while plastic materials will be collected every month, bags and footwear will be collected in January, April, July and October. Glass products will be collected in February, May, August and November. Similarily, e-waste and medicines will be assembled in March, June and December. Cloth materials will be compiled in April and September.