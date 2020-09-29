STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam records 537 new Covid cases, 220 recoveries

The district on Monday reported 537 new Covid cases, 525 of them through local transmission, with nine health workers also figuring among the fresh cases.

Published: 29th September 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Monday reported 537 new Covid cases, 525 of them through local transmission, with nine health workers also figuring among the fresh cases.Among those who tested positive, 12 came from other states. West Kochi accounted for the highest number of infections — Fort Kochi( 44), Mattanchery (35) and Palluruthy (27).

Multiple cases were reported from Thrikkakara, Muvattupuzha, Vadakkekara, Kottappady, Asamannoor, Thoppumpady, and Vengola. In all, 220 persons were discharged following recovery while 6,432 patients are under treatment at various hospitals and Covid first-line treatment centre (CFLTC) in the district. Also, 3,342 patients are under treatment at home.

COVID TRACKER

Positive cases: 537
Total confirmed cases: 16,317
Total positive cases 
under treatment: 6,432
Patients recovered so far: 9,875
Deaths so far: 61
Sample sent for testing: 1,262
Results received: 1,224 
Results awaited: 1,492 samples
Persons added to 
hospital isolation: 340
Discharged from 
hospital isolation: 209
Persons at Covid care centre: 212
Persons added to 
home quarantine: 1,759
Released from 
home quarantine: 716
Total people under 
home quarantine: 23,208
Calls received at call centre: 401
Calls to IMA telemedicine: 161

