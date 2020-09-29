Ernakulam records 537 new Covid cases, 220 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Monday reported 537 new Covid cases, 525 of them through local transmission, with nine health workers also figuring among the fresh cases.Among those who tested positive, 12 came from other states. West Kochi accounted for the highest number of infections — Fort Kochi( 44), Mattanchery (35) and Palluruthy (27).

Multiple cases were reported from Thrikkakara, Muvattupuzha, Vadakkekara, Kottappady, Asamannoor, Thoppumpady, and Vengola. In all, 220 persons were discharged following recovery while 6,432 patients are under treatment at various hospitals and Covid first-line treatment centre (CFLTC) in the district. Also, 3,342 patients are under treatment at home.

COVID TRACKER

Positive cases: 537

Total confirmed cases: 16,317

Total positive cases

under treatment: 6,432

Patients recovered so far: 9,875

Deaths so far: 61

Sample sent for testing: 1,262

Results received: 1,224

Results awaited: 1,492 samples

Persons added to

hospital isolation: 340

Discharged from

hospital isolation: 209

Persons at Covid care centre: 212

Persons added to

home quarantine: 1,759

Released from

home quarantine: 716

Total people under

home quarantine: 23,208

Calls received at call centre: 401

Calls to IMA telemedicine: 161