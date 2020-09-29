Ernakulam records 537 new Covid cases, 220 recoveries
The district on Monday reported 537 new Covid cases, 525 of them through local transmission, with nine health workers also figuring among the fresh cases.
KOCHI: The district on Monday reported 537 new Covid cases, 525 of them through local transmission, with nine health workers also figuring among the fresh cases.Among those who tested positive, 12 came from other states. West Kochi accounted for the highest number of infections — Fort Kochi( 44), Mattanchery (35) and Palluruthy (27).
Multiple cases were reported from Thrikkakara, Muvattupuzha, Vadakkekara, Kottappady, Asamannoor, Thoppumpady, and Vengola. In all, 220 persons were discharged following recovery while 6,432 patients are under treatment at various hospitals and Covid first-line treatment centre (CFLTC) in the district. Also, 3,342 patients are under treatment at home.
COVID TRACKER
Positive cases: 537
Total confirmed cases: 16,317
Total positive cases
under treatment: 6,432
Patients recovered so far: 9,875
Deaths so far: 61
Sample sent for testing: 1,262
Results received: 1,224
Results awaited: 1,492 samples
Persons added to
hospital isolation: 340
Discharged from
hospital isolation: 209
Persons at Covid care centre: 212
Persons added to
home quarantine: 1,759
Released from
home quarantine: 716
Total people under
home quarantine: 23,208
Calls received at call centre: 401
Calls to IMA telemedicine: 161