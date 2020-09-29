STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For her, forest is an elixir 

Popular as the lady guide of Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, Sudhamma Chandran has a thing or two to say about living life on one’s own terms 

Sudhamma Chandran with the tourists at Thattekad Sanctuary

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: When you have grit and determination, nothing can stop you from living the life you want. This is what 65-year-old Sudhamma Chandran, popular as the lady guide of Thattekad Bird Sanctuary in Kothamangalam, has proved with her choices. Having trudged the road less travelled, Sudhamma has a thing or two to say about living life on one’s own terms.“When life throws you a curveball, you chin up and face it with determination,” said Sudhamma, who had to face a lot of challenges to reach where she is today. “This world is not a good place for widows. It was especially hard 34 years ago when I lost my husband. All of a sudden, it seemed like I was standing before a void. Everybody took me for granted,” she said.

However, the realisation that she can’t stand defeated and curl up in despair with two kids to bring up got Sudhamma moving. “At first, I continued to run the small tea shop that my husband and I owned near the small boat jetty on Periyar at Thattekad. I had my mother and a local boy to help me out,” she said. It was during this time that she came in contact with Dr Sugathan, who conducted nature camps and bird watching expeditions.  

“He is my professor. I learnt a lot about birds and animals in the forests by listening in on the sessions he took,” said Sudhamma who would supply food and refreshments to the campers. “Dr Sugathan was the person who inspired me to be a licensed guide. In those days, I looked like a tribal woman and since I had limited contact with the outside world, I was in awe when foreigners visited Thattekad,” she added. 

“For me, they were like Gods.” Back when the concept of homestays was yet to take off in Kerala, Sudhamma hosted visitors who came to the bird sanctuary at her home. “I spoke to them in whatever English I knew. However, today I can converse in English fluently and know many other languages,” said Sudhamma who joined Thattekad Bird Sanctuary as a guide right at its inception in 1983. 

She also credits her son for teaching her about birds and has so far spotted 165 species in the sanctuary. “Sometimes it feels as if I am the jack of all trades.” Soon after joining as a guide in the sanctuary, she joined the nearby school as a sweeper in 1985. “I would wake up early and rush to the school. After completing all the work there, I would get to the sanctuary. However, since I did not have a vehicle of my own or any other mode of transportation, I had to depend on the timber trucks and jeeps. However, after encountering bad experiences, I decided to learn driving,” said Sudhamma.  

Even as things seemed to be going smoothly, cancer struck Sudhamma and she had to undergo a vigorous treatment. “But today, I have overcome all the bad experiences and challenges.” Sudhamma now runs the Jungle Bird Homestay along with her son. After years of strife, she wants to be considered a role model for other women, especially widows. “Look at what I have achieved. My advice to every woman is to tap into the strength they have and forge on. Never let anyone take you for granted or take advantage of you,” said Sudhamma.

