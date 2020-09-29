STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held for attack on TNIE photographer

Kochi City police on Monday arrested four persons in connection with the attack on The New Indian Express Chief Photographer Albin Mathew at a fuel outlet in the city last week. 

Published: 29th September 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi City police on Monday arrested four persons in connection with the attack on The New Indian Express Chief Photographer Albin Mathew at a fuel outlet in the city last week. The incident took place on Friday when he was trying to take photographs of health department officials conducting Covid-19 tests at the BPCL-run outlet near the Kerala High Court.

The arrested were identified as Vipin George, 39, Sami-ul Biswas, 21, Akhil Jacob, 26, and Yadhu Krishnan, 21. Police said Vipin George who managed the pump after taking it on lease from BPCL is the first accused while the other three are staff. The accused were arrested by a police team led by Central police station Inspector S Vijayashankar. Police have registered a case under Sections 143, 149, 323, 427 and 341 of the IPC.

