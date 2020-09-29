STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illithode quarry blast: Three more arrested

Kalady police on Monday arrested three more persons in the Illithode quarry blast case. Two migrant workers were killed in the explosion that occurred on September 21.

Published: 29th September 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 04:20 AM

Forensic experts examining the spot where the blast occurred

Forensic experts examining the spot where the blast occurred. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalady police on Monday arrested three more persons in the Illithode quarry blast case. Two migrant workers were killed in the explosion that occurred on September 21.Shijil, 40, a native of Illithode, Malayattoor, Sabu, 46, the general manager of the quarry and a Naduvattom native, and Deepak, 34, of Thottuva, were arrested on the day. So far, police have nabbed seven persons including Benny Puthen, one of the owners of the quarry, who has been booked for culpable homicide.

“The accused were staying at their hideouts at various locations. The inquiry by the special investigation team is on. We are examining the licence of all quarries in the district and the magazines where explosives are stored,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik. Benny was taken into custody from Bengaluru, while Santhosh,40, of Ettadiyil, Naduvattom, one of the managers, was arrested from Karakkad, police said. Earlier, police had arrested Ranjith, 32, another manager, and Sandeep aka Ajesh, 34, both natives of Naduvattom.

According to police, the quarry had stored around 1,500 detonators and 350 gelatin sticks in the house where the workers had been staying flouting the law which stipulates explosives should be kept in a specially built magazine. The deceased, Periyannan Lakshmanan of Salem and D Naga of Karnataka, were under home quarantine.Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has cancelled the licence of Vijaya Quarry Works for allegedly storing explosives beyond the permissible limit of 150kg.

