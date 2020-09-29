KSRTC’s Bond Service begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For Ambrose AV, a resident of Cherai, the travel to his workplace on Monday was an experience like never before. The journey, according to him, was easy and stress-free despite the Covid situation, thanks to the KSRTC’s new BOND service. On Monday, 29 others like Ambrose, of which 20 were women, boarded the first Bus on Demand (BOND) service from Paravoor to Advocate General’s office in Kochi. The bus which started at 8:30am reached the destination at 9:45am via Vypeen and Goshree. “The venture by KSRTC benefitted us a lot. It was a safe ride, without fear of Covid. Not only is it inexpensive, since we didn’t have to use private transportation, it was also right on time,” says Ambrose.

The group has availed travel pass for 10 days. “The money has already been collected. The return service will start at 5pm. We have 10 more vacant seats. The employees from the High Court can also make use of the facility. Enquires are pouring in from different government offices in the district. The number of women who pre-booked the rides proves how effective the system is,” says DTO V M Thajudheen Sahib. According to the DTO, requests have come from Kakkanad Collectorate, NGO Quarters and High Court to and from Kottayam. “KSRTC is considering starting such services. This will happen soon,” he said.

The highlight of the BOND service is that the buses will stop at the points requested by the passengers. These include in front of their houses among other bus stops. The travel cars/passes will be issued from five days to one month. Only passengers who pre-booked the service can board the bus. The KSRTC has also arranged parking facilities for passengers at respective depots. The facility can be booked 94950 99908.